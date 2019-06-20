The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is expected to declare the result for annual plus two, 12th class examination 2019 for tomorrow on June 21. The result declaration for class 12th Arts and Commerce streams has been will likely take place at 3.30 pm and candidates could check the results, once declared, at the website - orissaresults.nic.in.

It must be recalled that the result for Odisha 12th Science stream was declared earlier this month on June 3. The pass percentage this year for science stream was 72.33 percent. The result for Arts and Commerce stream was expected soon and now a report by Indian Express says that the result declaration could likely happen tomorrow on June 21.

Around 3.63 lakh students had appeared for the class 12th examination from the state of which around 99,000 are from Science stream. Usually, most state boards declare the result for Arts and Commerce streams after the Science stream owing to a large number of students appearing for Arts and Commerce exams. Last year, the Class 12th Arts and Commerce results were published on June 9.

In 2018, the pass percentage for the commerce stream was 74.95 percent and the pass percentage for students from the arts stream was 68.79 percent. Once the results are declared, students can check the results from chseodisha.nic.in and from India results website - indiaresults.com as well.