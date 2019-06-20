HPTET 2019 admit card for TGT Arts and Medical released; download from hpbose.org
Earlier, HPBOSE had issued admit cards for HPTET 2019 exam for JBT, Language Teacher, Shashtri, and TGT (Non-Medical).
Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit cards for the HPTET 2019 examination for few more subjects, June 20th, 2019. Candidates who have registered to appear for the HPTET 2019 examination for TGT (Arts and TGT (Medical) can download the admit card from the official website, hpbose.org.
HPBOSE is conducting the HPTET 2019 examination from June 16th to June 30th, 2019 for various subjects which include JBT TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Non Medical) TET, Language Teacher TET, TGT Arts TET, TGT (Medical) TET Punjabi TET, and Urdu TET. Earlier, the Board had released the admit cards for JBT, Language Teacher, Shastri, and TGT (Non-Medical) subjects.
Candidates can download the HPTET 2019 admit card from the following direct link.
HPBOSE organises HPTET examination to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated to HP government. HPTET certificate will be valid for 7 years after the date of issuance. The exam will be conducted at 71 centres throughout the state, details of which are available in the notification.
How to download HPTET 2019 admit card:
- Visit the official HPBOSE website.
- Click on the TET (June 2019) tab on the home page.
- Click on the link to download the HPTET 2019 admit card available on the home page of HPTET 2019.
- Enter the Application Number and Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY) and click on ‘Submit’.
- The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.