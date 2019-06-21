Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the result for Civil Judge (junior division) Judicial Magistrate First Class preliminary exam 2019. The result is available on MPSC website - mpsc.gov.in and candidates can check their result from the latest news section of the MPSC homepage. A total of 2,047 applicants have cleared the first stage of the selection process.

Out of the total selected candidates, largest applicants have been shortlisted, 1,085, from Aurangabad district. The result was declared yesterday on June 20 and roll numbers of the successful candidates is available in PDF format on MPSC website.

As mentioned, the selected candidates are now eligible for the next stage of the Civil Judge selection process that is the main examination. The main examination will be held on August 18th, 2019 at Mumbai, Nagpur and Aurangabad district centres.

The online application process for the main examination will begin soon on the MPSC website and update regarding the same will be informed via notice by the commission. For further updates on the Maharashtra Civil Judge, Junior Division, JMFC recruitment, please check our website’s Announcements section.