The Central University of Rajasthan has released the result for CUCET 2019 exam online on its website - cucetexam.in. Candidates who appeared for this year’s Central Universities Common Entrance Test can check their scorecard/result from the official website using the exam roll number.

The entrance for admissions to Central universities was conducted on May 25th and 26th last month. While the online application process for the same began way back in March and last date to apply was April 20.

Currently the direct link to view the CUCET 2019 result is unresponsive, possibly due to large number to students attempting to access their results. However, candidates are advised to remain patient and check for the results page in some time again.

Once applicants visit the official webpage of CUCET 2019, they are to choose the ‘login to view the scorecard’ option and their use their unique credentials to login. Applicants are also advised to download/save a copy of the scorecard for future reference.

CUCET 2019 was conducted by Central University of Rajathan for admission to various courses offered by 14 Central Universities, established by an Act of Parliament and the Bengaluru Dr. B. R. Ambedkar School of Economics registered under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act of 1960.