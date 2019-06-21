Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has released the result for Online Entrance Exam 2019 on its website - unipune.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam this year can head to the university website directly to check for their test scores either using the course name, application ID or user name from the results page.

The university has declared results for several vocational degree courses, M.Sc, M.Tech, M.A. courses, BBA, Executive MBA, and more. All the candidates who had applied for the same can check the scores now. The results were declared on June 20th and the scores will be available for candidates only till June 30th. So applicants are advised to check their OEE 2019 result before June 30, the last date.

How to check Pune University OEE 2019 result

Visit the official website of SPPU - unipune.ac.in Go to the news and announcement section and click on SSPU OEE 2019 result A new pop-up window will appear with direct link to view OEE result, click on it Alternatively, here is the direct link to view OEE result 2019 Choose your option to view the result i.e by Course wise, with application ID or user name View the result and download the same for future refernce

The result page categorically mentions that this is only Result Sheet of OEE and not the merit list. The merit list, in fact, will be published later on. Further, the result of OEE for Centre for Performing Arts & Department of Media and Communication Studies declared after complition of Audition Apptitude Test(AAT) and Group Discussion(GDPI).