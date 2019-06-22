Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the counselling and allotment schedule for admissions to Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture, Veterinary etc) courses for the year 2019-20. The registration process for candidates who have cleared the Karnataka CET 2019 has already begun at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and the last day to apply is June 25th, 2019.

The publication of the final seat allotment will be done on June 30th, 2019 and a mock allotment will be released on June 27th, 2019. Once the mock allotment is released, candidates will get a chance to to change options (Add or Delete or Modify or Re- order or Alter the options) from June 27th (8.00 pm) to June 29th (11.00 am).

KEA says that further dates regarding the choice selection, payment fees, downloading of Admission Order etc will be published shortly on the KEA Website. Also, the Authority has put a disclaimer that all the dates mentioned are tentative and candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for any changes.

The candidates can visit the official website and click on the link for ‘First Round Entry for Engineering and Farm Science’ to register for the first round of allotment. Feed in the CET number and captcha code and press on ‘Submit’ to proceed