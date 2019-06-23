The Government of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell registration process for admissions to undergraduate professional courses for the academic year 2019-20 is likely to begin tomorrow, June 24th, 2019. The registration process will begin on the SAAR website.

The MHT CET Cell was scheduled to begin on June 21st but was cancelled due to unknown reasons. The new start is tentative and the MHT CET Cell says, “The revised details schedule and process shall be notified shortly. The process is likely to start from Monday, 24/06/2019.” The notification can be accessed in this link.

MHT-CET 2019 was conducted, in CBT Mode, online for the first time in the history of Maharashtra State. The result was declared on June 4th, 2019. A total of 4.13 lakh students had registered for the entrance exam while 3.92 lakh appeared for the same. The test was conducted at 166 centres across 36 districts in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) is conducted for admissions to Undergraduate courses on Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fisheries and Dairy Technology courses offered in the state. The test is held on subjects ranging from Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and Biology.