Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) or CG Vyapam has released the model answer keys for the Pre-D.El.Ed and Pre-B.Ed examination. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer keys from the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

The notification regarding the release of the model answer keys stated that candidates can submit any objection against the answer keys on or before June 26th (5.00 pm). They need to follow all the rules laid down in the notification to submit the objection. The notification can be accessed in this link.

Candidates can access the answer keys in this direct link for Pre-B.Ed and Pre-D.El.Ed.

CGPEB had conducted both the entrance examinations on June 7th, 2019. The Pre-B.Ed examination was conducted from 10.00 am to 12.15 pm and the Pre-D.El.Ed exam was conducted from 2.00 pm to 4.15 pm.

CG Vyapam had released the notification for the pre-B.Ed/D.El.Ed on April 5th and the application process went on until April 28th, 2019. The examination is conducted for admissions to B.Ed and D.El.Ed courses offered by institutions and colleges in the state of Chhattisgarh.