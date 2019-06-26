Rajasthan University (RU) has declared the result for BA Part and Part II result on its website - result.uniraj.ac.in on June 25th. The university offers various degree and Master’s courses and candidates who had appeared for the BA Part I or Part I exam can now check their result online at Uniraj website by using their roll number.

Candidates must note that the official website of RU, Uniraj website is unresponsive. However, multiple outlets have reported that the results have been declared. Students are advised to keep checking the university website as it is expected to function soon.

Candidates can access the result for both BA Part I and Part II 2019 exams directly from here.

The exam was conducted from March to April and the results have now been released. The examination for various postgraduate courses was held between March to May this year. The exams for both UG and PG degrees is conducted only once a year.

How to check Uniraj results 2019