Rajasthan University result: Uniraj BA Part I, Part II result declared; check for direct link
The website is experiencing downtime as the report is being published; however, candidates can keep checking the website.
Rajasthan University (RU) has declared the result for BA Part and Part II result on its website - result.uniraj.ac.in on June 25th. The university offers various degree and Master’s courses and candidates who had appeared for the BA Part I or Part I exam can now check their result online at Uniraj website by using their roll number.
Candidates must note that the official website of RU, Uniraj website is unresponsive. However, multiple outlets have reported that the results have been declared. Students are advised to keep checking the university website as it is expected to function soon.
Candidates can access the result for both BA Part I and Part II 2019 exams directly from here.
The exam was conducted from March to April and the results have now been released. The examination for various postgraduate courses was held between March to May this year. The exams for both UG and PG degrees is conducted only once a year.
How to check Uniraj results 2019
- Visit the official website of Rajasthan University - result.uniraj.ac.in
- Choose your course and stage in the course which is either 1st year, 2nd year and so on
- You will be directed to a new page, direct link for UG and PG results here
- Enter your roll number, other relevant details and submit to view the exam score
- Save the result for future reference