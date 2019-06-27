Tezpur University, as informed earlier, has released the 2019 entrance exam or TUEE result for undergraduate and postgraduate courses on June 26th. All the candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam for the university can check if their name is in the merit list at the official website, tezu.ernet.in.

The University has requested all the candidates whose name is on the merit list to deposit the fee for the first semester of the programme online through State Bank Collect before July 6th, and send the e-receipt to the university via email, acad@tezu.ernet.in by 4.00 pm of June 6th, 2019. Waitlisted candidates do not need to pay the fee for now.

Candidates can access the merit list for all the courses in this direct link. Click on the relevant course to access the merit list.

The university had released a notification earlier stating that the university has dropped the idea of conducing counselling online for this year. The notice said, “The counselling and physical verification of documents will be done as per procedure followed in previous years. Exact procedure of admission will be notified along with the result sheets of TUEE2019.”

The final answer keys and result for the Ph.D entrance exam has already been issued. The notification for the admission exams were issued on February 27th and the application process went on until May 07. The exams were conducted on May 31st, June 1st and June 2nd, 2019.