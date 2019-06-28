Anna University results for undergraduate and post-graduate exams conducted in the month of April 2019 have been declared on the official site - aucoe.annauniv.edu. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can log in using their credentials to check their results now.

The links for both ‘grade system’ and ‘mark system’ (direct links) results are available on Anna University website. However, the links might be unresponsive most likely owing to heavy traffic on the website.

How to check Nov 2018 results for Anna University

Visit the official Anna University website - annauniv.edu Links for both the UG, PG results are available on the right-hand corner Click on the links for Grade system or Mark system results Fill in your credential and view the results

Candidates can apply for revaluation now that the result has been declared. The link to apply for revaluation and retotalling will be activated soon at the official website. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for the same.