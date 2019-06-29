National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the individual response sheets and question paper for all the candidates who had appeared for the 2019 UGC NET examination on June 28th. Candidates can download both the documents for future reference from the official website, ntanet.nic.in. The answer keys are expected to be available soon on the same website.

UGC NET 2019 examination was conducted on June 20th, June 21st, June 24th, June 25th, June 26th, June 27th, and June 28th in two shifts, and now the answer sheets and question paper were released soon after the exams concluded.

Candidates can download the UGC NET 2019 question paper and response sheet from this direct link.

UGC NET examination is conducted to certify eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who clear the exam, depending on the scores, are eligible to apply for Assistant Lectureship positions or JRF positions.

NTA had released the UGC NET 2019 notification on March 1st and the application process went on until March 30th, 2019. The NTA is scheduled to declare the UGC NET 2019 result on July 15th, 2019.

How to download UGC NET 2019 question paper and response sheet: