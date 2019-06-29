Department of Technical Education, Kerala, has released the 2019 Second Allotment result for admission to Polytechnic Colleges. Candidates can check the second allotment result from the official website, polyadmission.org. All the selected students from the second allotment list have time stipulation till July 1st to report/join their respective institutes.

It must be recalled that the final rank list and the first allotment status were declared on June 24th and admission process based on that concluded on June 27th. While the second allotment list has now been declared, there will be another allotment list, the Third Allotment list, which will be published on July 3rd. The overall admission process will close by July 18th, as per the official schedule.

How to check Kerala Polytechnic 2019 counselling result

Visit the Kerala Polytechnic Counselling official website. Click on the latest link to check the second allotment results available on left hand side of the homepage Alternatively, here is the direct link to check Kerala polytechnic 2019 second allotment result Enter the log-in details and submit. The allotment result will be displayed.

The Provisional Rank List and Trial Allotment were released on June 19th and candidates were given a chance to report any error or make changes in the applications after which the final rank list and first allotment has been released.

The admission process is being conducted to fill around 12,500 seats and in general around 1.5 lakh candidates apply for the single-window counselling and admission process in the state of Kerala. This year the department has incorporated the SSLC database with the admission software for getting SSLC marks and student details automatically.