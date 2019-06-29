Trump Says Open To “Historic” Trade Deal In Bilateral With Xi Jinping
US President Donald Trump said Saturday he was ready for a “historic” deal with China as he kicked off a hotly awaited meeting with China’s Xi Jinping, with the world watching to see if they can strike a deal over their long-running trade war.
Experts believe the best possible outcome of the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping would be a temporary truce
France hits record high temperature as heatwave engulfs Europe
France registered its highest temperature since records began on Friday as the death toll rose from a heatwave suffocating much of Europe.
The mercury hit 45.8°C in Gallargues-le-Montueux, near Nimes, in Southern France, the weather forecaster Meteo France said. The previous high of 44.1°C was recorded in August 2003.
The World Meteorological Organization said 2019 was on track to be among the world’s hottest years, and that 2015-2019 would then be the hottest five-year period on record.
Saudi Arabia Raises India’s Haj Quota By 30,000
The issue of India’s Haj quota was discussed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bilateral talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman in Japan’s Osaka.
In a significant step, Saudi Arabia has increased India’s Haj quota from 1,70,000 to 2,00,000, paving the way for 30,000 more Indians to go for the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in the kingdom.
Artefacts From First Apollo, Gemini Moon Missions to Go on Auction
Nearly 200 artefacts from the NASA missions of 1960s and 1970s, including the Apollo and Gemini programmes, will go on auction on July 18 at Christie’s New York.
The much-anticipated auction, titled ‘One Giant Leap: Celebrating Space Exploration 50 Years After Apollo 11’, is highlighted by a written record kept by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, the first two humans to land on moon.