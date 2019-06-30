State Bank of India (SBI) has declared for the preliminary exam result for the 2019 recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) on Saturday, June 29th. All the candidates who appeared for the SBI 2019 PO preliminary examination can check the result from the Careers page of SBI’s official website, sbi.co.in.

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary stage are now eligible to appear for the Main stage of the recruitment drive. The Main examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 20th and the admit card for the same will be released in the second week of July.

Candidates can access the SBI 2019 PO Prelim exam result in this direct link.

SBI has released the result for the PO preliminary exam a bit earlier than scheduled time. The official timeline for the SBI 2019 PO recruitment states that the result was expected in the first week of July but has been released in June itself.

The PO recruitment drive this year is being conducted for 2000 vacancies. The SBI has also recently made some changes in the exam centres for both Preliminary and Main exam, details of which can be accessed in this link. SBI had issued the 2019 Probationary Officer notification on April 2nd and the application process went on until April 22nd, 2019.

How to check SBI PO 2019 Prelim result:

Visit the SBI Career website. Click on the Probationary Officer recruitment advertisement and click on the link to check the Preliminary exam result. A new page will open where candidates need to fill in Roll Number or Registration Number and password/DOB and login. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.

SBI PO recruitment drive involves three stage of selection process. The candidates who clear the Preliminary and Main stage will have to appear for the Interview round, after which the final appointment will be made. Apart from PO, SBI is also conducting the Junior Associate recruitment drive to fill 8,653 positions.