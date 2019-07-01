National Doctor’s Day is celebrated on the 1st of July in India every year. This day honours doctors across the country for their relentless service throughout the year. Doctor’s Day is a tribute to all medical professionals who have ethically treated patients and served the society irrespective of all odds. In India, Doctor’s Day is celebrated to honour the legendary Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was also the second Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Theme for Doctor’s Day 2019:

Recently, violence against doctors in different parts of India has been making headlines. Keeping in mind the safety and security of doctors during their working hours, the Indian Medical Association has announced ‘Zero tolerance to violence against doctors and clinical establishment’ as theme for the year 2019.

History of Doctor’s Day in India:

National Doctor’s Day is celebrated in the memory of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, the second Chief Minister of West Bengal and a legendary physician. He was born on July 1, 1882 and died on the same date in 1962, aged 80 years. He is one of the few people in history to have obtained FRCS and MRCP degrees simultaneously.

Dr Roy was honoured with the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on February 4, 1961. The celebration of the Doctors’ Day is an attempt to emphasise the value of doctors in our lives and to offer them our respects by commemorating one of their greatest representatives.

Doctor’s Day in India was established by the Government of India in 1991 to be recognised and celebrated every year on 1st of July. Doctor’s Day is observed on different dates across the world. In the United States it is observed on the 30th of March, in Cuba on the 3rd of December and on the 23rd of August in Iran.