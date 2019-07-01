National Testing Agency (NTA) in mid-June had started the online application process for this year’s OPENMAT and B.Ed entrance exams on its website - ntaignou.nic.in. The entrance exams are being conducted for the first time by NTA for admission to MBA and Bachelor of Education courses at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Incidentally today, July 1 is the last date to submit online applications for the exam and interested persons are advised to do the same before end of the day.

The notifications for both entrance exams were released on NTA website and the online application process began from June 17. The exams itself are scheduled to be held on July 27th. The IGNOU B.Ed online test will be conducted during the morning session from 10 am to 12 pm, on the other hand the OPENMAT-XLVI will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm during the late afternoon session.

Admit cards for both the online tests are mandatory and will be released by July 10th on NTA website. Candidates are advised to diligently download their respective admit cards before the exam date. For more details on how to apply online, eligibility criteria, course details and so on, candidates can check the detailed notifications linked below.

IGNOU OPENMAT-XLVI notification

IGNOU B.Ed 2020 notification

Further after submission of the online applications, candidates will be provided with the opportunity to change/correct their duly submitted applications. The window to correct application form on the website from July 2 to 3, 2019.

Indira Gandhi National Open University is a Central University located at Maidan Garhi, New Delhi. It provided numerous courses in various branches of social science, science, logic and other fields via of distance and open education, providing alternative higher education opportunities to all segments of society.