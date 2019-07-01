National Testing Agency has released the answer keys for University Grant Commission’s National Eligibility Test on its website - ntanet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now check the answer keys directly from the website. Earlier the NTA had released the individual response sheets and question paper for all the candidates who had appeared for the 2019 UGC NET examination on June 29th. These will be available at candidate login till July 3rd, hence candidates are advised to download them.

UGC NET 2019 examination was conducted on June 20th, June 21st, June 24th, June 25th, June 26th, June 27th, and June 28th in two shifts, and now the answer sheets and question paper were released soon after the exams concluded.

Here is the direct link to check UGC NET 2019 answer keys

How to check UGC NET 2019 answer keys

Visit the official website of NET - ntanet.nic.in Click on the answer keys link and go through them Alternatively, here is the direct link for UGC NET answer keys Enter the Application Number and Date of Birth and Captcha code and click on ‘Login’. Save them for future reference

As mentioned, NTA had released the question paper and responses for NET exam on June 29th and candidates are advised to download them before 5 pm on July 3rd for future reference and for challenging answer keys. No information on challenging the answer keys has been provided as of now by NTA.

UGC NET examination is conducted to certify eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who clear the exam, depending on the scores, are eligible to apply for Assistant Lectureship positions or JRF positions.

NTA had released the UGC NET 2019 notification on March 1st and the application process went on until March 30th, 2019. The NTA is scheduled to declare the UGC NET 2019 result on July 15th, 2019.