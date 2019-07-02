Madhya Pradesh Vyapam or PEB has released the Pre-Agricultural Test 2019 model answer keys on July 1st, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the PAT 2019 examination can download the answer keys for all the subjects from the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

The answer keys for both the sessions have been released. The exam was conducted on June 29th in two sessions. The first session was common exam for all the candidates and the second sessions was divided in three groups, PMC, PCA, and PCB.

Candidates can download the answer keys for all the subjects from this direct link. Click on the relevant subject to download the answer keys.

PAT exam is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to various UG agricultural courses provided by various colleges and institutions in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

PAT 2019 notification was released on May 30th, 2019 along with the Pre-Nursing notification. The application process for PAT 2019 began from May 30th and the last date to submit applications is June 13th. Candidates further have the option of making changes to the submitted application till June 18th.

How to download PAT 2019 model answer keys: