SAMS Odisha has released the provisional result for the 2019 SCERT Odisha Teacher Training entrance examination on July 2nd, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam to take admission for various teacher training courses can check the provisional result at the official website, scert.samsodisha.gov.in.

The result is provisional in nature and further adjustment is expected to be made based on the document verification and scores of students. After that the counselling process for admissions to various courses will begin, details of which will be released later on the official website.

SCERT Odisha 2019 provisional result can be checked in this direct link.

The exam is conducted for admissions to various teacher training courses like M.Ed. B.Ed. D.El.Ed, M.Phil among others offered in the state of Odisha by various institutions and colleges. A total number of 84 institutions will be conducting admissions through the SCERT examination and counselling platform and around 1.62 lakh candidates have applied to participate in the SCERT 2019 entrance examination.

SCERT Odisha 2019 exams was initially scheduled to be conducted in the month of May; however was later postponed and conducted from June 3rd to June 12th, 2019.

How to check 2019 SCERT Odisha Provisional result: