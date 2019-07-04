Delhi University has released the second cut-off list for admissions to the academic year 2019-20 on July 3rd. The cut-off was scheduled to be released on July 4th, but just the first cut-off it has been released a day earlier. Candidates who have applied to participate in the centralised admission process can check the college websites. A consolidated cut-off is available at the DU official website, du.ac.in.

The admission process based on the second cut-off will begin from today, July 4th, and students to complete the admission process by July 6th, 2019. The students who have cleared the cut-off marks for a specific course can approach the college for the fulfillment of admission. The process involves document verification, approval of admission and payment of fees.

The direct links for consolidated cut-offs can be accessed here for BA Programmes, Science, and Arts and Commerce. College websites also have their cut-offs which students can access by visiting their websites. The college-wise admission status after the first cut-off process can be accessed here.

According to Indian Express, BA Political Science still remains the most sought-after course with some colleges not see even the second cut-off released for admission. Kirori Mal is one such college. Otherwise, the college saw a cut-off of 96.5% in BA (Hons) English and 88.5% for BA (Hons) Hindi.

The second cut-off for political science at some colleges are 84% (History and Political Science) at Satyawati College; 82.5% (Economics and Political Science, 87% (BA Economics, political science) and 87% (BA History, Political science), 91% (BA (H) Political Science) at Shyamlal College.

Once the process of admission based on second-cut off is completed, third cut-off is scheduled to be released on July 9th. Going by the pattern of first and second cut-off released, the third cut-off might also be released a day earlier. So students are advised to keep an eye on that.