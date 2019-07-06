The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is scheduled to release the admit card for 64th Combined civil services main examination today on July 6th. All the candidates who are set to appear for the examination will be able to download the admit card from the BPSC official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam will be conducted from July 12 onwards across various centres in Patna.

The commission on July 5th, yesterday published a notice confirming the admit card declaration date. However, no timing has been provided so candidates will have to be vigilant and check the BPSC website every now and then. The admit card could most likely be released by today evening.

It must be recalled that the exam dates for 64th civil services main examination were announced only recently last month. The exam will be held at various centres in Patna on July 12, 13, 14 and 16th, 2019 during the 1 pm to 4 pm session, as reported earlier.

The exams will begin with general Hindi subject paper on Friday, June 12th followed by general exam paper I and paper II on 13th and 14th July respectively. The last exam will be for the individual elective subject which candidates opted for while submitting the application form. The last exam will be held on July 16th, Tuesday.

The exam is being conducted to recruit at a total of 1395 vacancies advertised in 2018. Candidates can also check our website’s ‘Announcements’ section for update on the BPSC mains admit card declaration.