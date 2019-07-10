Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the third schedule for Auto-Loco Pilot, Technician document verification and medical test. All the candidates can visit their respective RRB regional site and check for their roll number and relevant date for DV. The DV and medical test is being conducted for candidates who have cleared the ALP, Technician computer based test earlier.

However, candidates must note that at this point some of the regional websites have not been updated with the DV and medical test schedule. The schedule contains a list of roll numbers along with date and timing for the document verification. Candidates are to compulsorily bring their admit card for the DV and medical test. The verification will begin from July 21 and go on till August 9th.

Here is the direct link to third DV schedule for RRB Allahabad for reference. Candidates will have to visit their respective RRB site to view the third schedule and regional website links are as follows:

Further, 4th Schedule of Document Verification & Genuineness of candidature (DV) and Medical Test (Examination) will be issued shortly. Hence, Candidates are advised to regularly visit RRB’s official websites for the updates. Also candidates will be able view updates related RRB ALP, Technician recruitment from our websites Announcements section.