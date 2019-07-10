Karnataka political drama escalates outside Mumbai Hotel, Congress leaders detained
Congress leader DK Shivakumar was detained by the Mumbai police along with other party leaders from near a five-star hotel in Mumbai where he had waited for six hours to meet rebel lawmakers whose resignation has threatened the survival of the Karnataka coalition government.
Karnataka crisis: “Allow me to go to my room, I want to meet my friends, sit, relax, have coffee with them,” Congress leader DK Shivakumar, known for his troubleshooting skills, told the media as the police firmly blocked him.
Mr Shivakumar had been stopped from entering the Renaissance hotel after the rebels asked the Mumbai police for protection from him and other Karnataka coalition leaders who are trying to bring them around.
Trump’s Blocking Of Twitter Critics Is Unconstitutional: US Appeals Court
In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the First Amendment forbids Trump from using Twitter’s “blocking” function to limit access to his account, which has 61.8 million followers.
US President Donald Trump violated the Constitution by blocking people whose views he disliked from his Twitter account, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.
Donald Trump calls British Ambassador ‘very stupid’ as diplomatic spat escalates
A diplomatic kerfuffle between the US and the UK over the weekend looked like it was turning into a full-blown standoff by Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump criticised British Prime Minister Theresa May, welcoming her imminent departure from Downing Street, and saying he would “no longer deal” with British Ambassador to the US, Kim Darroch.
Trump’s comments come after The Mail on Sunday published the contents of leaked diplomatic cables in which British Ambassador to the US, Kim Darroch had been critical of the Trump administration