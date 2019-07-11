National Testing Agency has finally released the final answer keys for the University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 entrance exam. The final answer keys can now be accessed by the candidates from the official website - ntanet.nic.in. Now the result declaration for the entrance is expected to happen anytime soon and hence candidates are advised to keep checking the UGC NET site every now and then.

The final answer keys were released after careful consideration of objections raised by the examinees. After the provisional answer keys were released, NTA had asked students to raise objections, if any, over the answers. Further, the last date to raise requested was extended as well and now the answer keys have been published online.

Here is the direct link to view UGC NET 2019 final answer keys PDF

Candidates are requested to thoroughly go through their respective subject wise final answers. In the answer key places where correct ID has been left blank indicates that the question remains cancelled and marks have been awarded to all candidates who appeared in the test.

UGC NET 2019 examination was conducted on June 20th, June 21st, June 24th, June 25th, June 26th, June 27th, and June 28th in two shifts. Now the final result is expected to be released soon in coming few days.

UGC NET examination is conducted to certify eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who clear the exam, depending on the scores, are eligible to apply for Assistant Lectureship positions or JRF positions.

NTA had released the UGC NET 2019 notification on March 1st and the application process went on until March 30th, 2019. The NTA is scheduled to declare the UGC NET 2019 result on July 15th, 2019.