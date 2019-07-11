Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the tentative answer keys for the Junior Engineering recruitment 1st stage CBT. The answer keys link is available on RRB regional sites from 12 pm today on July 11 and candidates can view the keys along with their question papers, responses till July 14. Further, applicants have the opportunity to raise objections, if any, till 11.59 on July 14.

The RRB 1st Stage CBT for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE (IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) was conducted from May 22 to June 2nd and from June 26th to 28th.

Candidates can start raising the objections starting today, July 11 along with the prescribed fee for raising objection which is Rs 50 plus bank charges. Candidates will have to log-in with their unique roll number and date of birth details on the respective RRB regional site.

Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the final date and time i.e. July 14 before 11:59 pm, after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/keys etc will be entertained, RRB official notice says.

The RRB had announced the 13,487 vacancies Junior Engineer, JE (IT), DMS, and CMA positions. After the final date for raising objection, RRB is expected to release the result for 1st stage CBT soon in the coming few days.

