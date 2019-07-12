The political turmoil in Karnataka spilled over to another day as Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, despite a Supreme Court order, ruled out any immediate decision on the resignation of rebel MLAs in the crisis-hit ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition, saying he cannot be expected to work at “lightning speed”.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday night reiterated that the coalition in the state would remain steady despite efforts to destabilise it.
Water train from Vellore on its way to Chennai
The much-awaited train transporting water from Vellore to Chennai was flagged off on Friday morning from Jolarpet station. The water, transported in 50 bogie wagons, is expected to reach the city at around 2 p.m.
The water, transported in 50 bogie wagons, is expected to reach the city at around 2 p.m. A senior official of the Southern Railway said the water wagon would by arriving at Villivakkam where State Ministers would be present to receive the train.
Maratha reservation not retrospective, says SC, sends notice to Maharashtra
The Supreme Court on Friday said that Maharashtra government’s order giving reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs will not be with retrospective effect even as it issued notice to the state government in the case.
Petitioners in the case had said that the government had notified the reservation policy with retrospective effect from 2014. The Bombay High Court has upheld the reservation given to the Maratha community but brought down the quantum of reservation from 16%, as determined by the state assembly, to 12-13%.
Maharashtra has 64-65% reservation in education and government jobs, second only to Tamil Nadu, which has 69%.
Trump abandons bid to include citizenship question on census
Just a week after insisting that he was “absolutely moving forward,” President Donald Trump has abandoned his effort to insert a citizenship question into next year’s census.
Instead, he directed federal agencies to try to compile the information using existing databases.
Chandrayaan-2 launch: How and where to watch live streaming
On Monday, July 15, the Chandrayaan 2 Moon mission will launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The Chandrayaan 2 launch will aim to place a rover on the Moon.
The ambitious Chandrayaan 2 mission is India’s second effort to send a probe to study the Moon. Unlike Chandrayaan 1, however, Chandrayaan 2 will have a rover that will move around on the lunar surface for around 14 Earth days.