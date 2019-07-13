The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the DASS Grade II recruitment exam. The admit cards are available for applicants DSSSB online application registration website - dsssbonline.nic.in. A print out of the admit card is mandatory to appear for the exam and candidates can download it from the website using their application number and date of birth details.

The DASS computer-based Tier I test is scheduled to be conducted from July 16 to July 19 and admit cards for the same are available now on DSSSB website. While the Grade II post exam is being conducted from July 16, the exam for Medical Clerk is scheduled between July 22 to July 26.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for DASS tier I exam

How to download DSSSB Admit card for Grade II exam

Visit the official website of DSSSB online - dsssbonline.nic.in Click on the link to download the admit card for online exam dated July 16 - 19 for DASS Grade II post A new PDF will download which contains the direct link to download the admit card Alternatively, here is the direct link to download the admit card for DASS Grade II exam Enter your credentials and submit to view the admit card Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

Further, the Tier-1 examination for Electrician, Food Production, Interior Decoration & Designing, Secretarial Practice (English), Architectural Assistant and Assistant Architect and Librarian will take place on July 21 (Sunday). The admit card the these is available online as well.