The Chartered Accountants Common Proficiency Test (CPT) exam results, conducted in the month of June 2019, will be released soon. The result declaration date and time has been confirmed by a media report and the result is likely to be announced on July 18 which is tomorrow. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CPT will be able to check the results from the official website - icaiexam.icai.org and at icai.nic.in.

A total of 21,930 candidates registered for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) examinations that was conducted around 250 different centres across the world. Students also have the option to access their result via e-mail. They will have to mail the official website with their registered email ID.

Further, the candidates can also check the result of Common Proficiency Test (CPT) via SMS. Candidates will have to send a message in the below indicated format:

CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate) , eg. CACPT 000171

Last year, ICAI had revised the syllabus for chartered accountancy and included a number of contemporary topics like Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the course. Those who pass the CPT will be eligible to register himself/herself for Intermediate (IPC) Course.