Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) has started the online application process for the Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota Group C vacancies. There are around 150 advertised vacancies and male, female candidates have been invited to apply for the vacancies at SSB website - ssbrectt.gov.in. The registration process began from July 13 and the last date to apply for the recruitment is August 11.

Interested individuals must remember that these vacancies are meant for sportsperson applicants only. Sports wise vacancies have been provided in the detailed notification published on the SSB site. Candidates are requested to check the vacancies and eligibility criteria details and begin applying.

The selection for the posts will be done on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Examination, Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME). Other educational qualifications and physical measurement requirement for male and female candidates have been provided in the notification.

The vacancies are for several sports such as football, basketball, archery, gymnastics, shooting, and so on. The highest vacancies which is 30 have been allotted to Athletics and 21 for Wrestling.

Here is the direct link to apply for SSB Constable (GD) vacancies