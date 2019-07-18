Commission for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, has released the Round 3 allotment result for the KEAM 2019 today, July 18th. The website was updated with the seat allotment at midnight meaning early hours on July 18. All the candidates who have cleared the KEAM 2019 exam and have registered to participate in the KEAM counselling can check the CEE Kerala’s official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to the KEAM allotment list for Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Medical and Allied courses

Candidates must note that this is the last phase of allotment to Self Financing Engineering/Architecture/ Pharmacy colleges. Applicants who have been allotted seat in the Round 3 make the fee payment to the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of Online Payment on any date from July 18 to 20 for Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses and should join the course/college allotted before 4 pm on July 20th, official notification reads.

On the other hand, Agriculture, Veterinary, Forestry, Fisheries, Ayurveda, Homoeo, Siddha, Unani courses candidates will have to make the fee payment anytime from July 18 to 22. The last date to join the college is July 22 before 4 pm.

The previous round 2 result was published on July 8th and the admission process went on till July 12th.

KEAM counselling is conducted for admissions to to Engineering and Pharma courses offered by various institutions and colleges in the state of Kerala or candidates who have cleared the KEAM examination conducted by the CEE, Kerala.