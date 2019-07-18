The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has started the online registration process for Technician and Trade apprentice posts at IOCL website - iocl.com. There are about 413 advertised apprentice positions and interested individuals have been invited to apply online for the vacancies. The application process began from July 17th, yesterday and candidates have time up to August 7 to apply online.

Candidates must note that recruitment is for IOCL Southern Region. There are about 353 vacancies for Trade Apprentice posts and education requirement for it Matriculation with ITI diploma in relevant discipline. Similarly, there are 60 Technician Apprentice vacancies for candidates with minimum diploma in engineering.

The selection for both the positions will be done on the basis of a written test which will be multiple-choice questions (MCQ) type exam. Further, there will be a medical fitness test as well which candidates need to qualify. Additional details about the region-wise vacancies, eligibility criteria and more have been mentioned in the official notification linked here.

How to apply for IOCL Trade & Technician apprentice recruitment 2019