Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has released the admissions merit list for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses 2019 on its website - unipune.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the Online Entrance Exam this year can head to the university website directly to check for their name in list. Also, the waiting list for admissions has been released.

The university had earlier declared results for several vocational degree courses, M.Sc, M.Tech, M.A. courses, BBA, Executive MBA, and more. All the candidates who had applied for the same can check the merit and waiting lists now. Further, candidates who have been shortlisted for admissions 2019 are expected to report to the allotted department on or before July 27.

How to check Pune University OEE 2019 result

Visit the official website of SPPU - unipune.ac.in Go to the news and announcement section and click on SSPU OEE 2019 result A new pop-up window will appear with direct link to view OEE merit list, click on it Alternatively, here is the direct link to view OEE merit list 2019 Choose the course you had applied for and view the merit list Download the same for future reference

The result published last month on June 20th had categorically mentioned that the merit list would be published later on. Accordingly, the merit lists are now available on SSPU website.