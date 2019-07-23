The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the results for June term-end examination 2019 on its website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for this year’s IGNOU exam in June session are advised to check their result directly using the enrolment number on the official website. IGNOU offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses across the country through numerous regional centres.

The June term-end examination was conducted from June 1, 2019 to June 29, 2019. The result was declared on July 19, 2019. A total of 7,59,380 eligible candidates appeared for the IGNOU term end exam in June 2019. The examination was conducted in two shifts- morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination was conducted in 910 exam centres including 123 centres in jail for jail inmates and 16 centres abroad, a Times Now News report says.

Here is the direct link to view the IGNOU June Term-End Exam results 2019

IGNOU is a premier university in India which offers distance learning education to millions out there through its regional centre network. The university offers 21 Schools of Studies and a network of 67 regional centres, around 2,667 learner support centres and 29 overseas partner institutions. There are around 228 certificate, diploma, degree and doctoral programmes offered by the university.