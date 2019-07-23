Osmania University, Hyderabad today declared the results for two postgraduate course viz MA (languages) and LLM exam 2019. Earlier on Monday, July 22nd the university had released the results for undergraduate courses exam 2019 on its website - osmania.ac.in. The results for BA, B.Sc and BBA courses are available on the official website and candidates can check the same using their exam roll numbers.

The university conducted the undergraduate exams during the month of May 2019. On the other hand, the LLM 2019 exam was conducted in February, followed by exams for MA (Languages) in April. All the candidates who appeared for the above-mentioned exams are requested to check for their results.

How to check Osmania University UG, PG results 2019