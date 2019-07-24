Centre plans to extend Parliament session by 10 days
The Union government planned to extend the ongoing Parliament session by 10 days as it was keen on clearing its legislative agenda, and party MPs should gird themselves for it, BJP president Amit Shah said at a meeting of the parliamentary party on Tuesday.
Sources present at the meeting said Mr. Shah indicated that the extension could be as long as 10 days, pending a final decision. Under the original schedule, the session is to end on July 26.
Boris Johnson the Brexiteer vows to seal divorce deal
Boris Johnson, the Brexiteer who has promised to lead Britain out of the EU with or without a deal by the end of October, will replace Theresa May as Prime Minister after winning the leadership of the Conservative Party on Tuesday.
‘We are going to deliver Brexit on October 31, take advantage of all the opportunities it will bring, and defeat Jeremy Corbyn’
His convincing victory catapults the United Kingdom towards a showdown with the EU and towards a constitutional crisis at home, as British lawmakers have vowed to bring down any government that tries to leave the bloc without a divorce deal.
IMF lowers India’s growth outlook for FY20 on weaker demand
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) further cut its annual growth forecast for India, as it expects weaker domestic demand to limit an economic recovery.
The economy is now expected to expand 7% in the year ending 31 March 2020, 0.3 percentage point slower than IMF’s April projection. In April, the Fund cut India’s growth outlook by 0.2 percentage point to 7.3%. Economic growth is expected to accelerate to 7.2% in the following year.