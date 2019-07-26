The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha had previously published the notification for Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test 2019 on its website - bseodisha.nic.in. As per the notification, the online registration process for the OTET exam 2019 began from July 15 and today, July 26 is the last date to register. Candidates have time till 5 pm on apply online for OTET 2019. The exam fee, however, can be paid till 4 pm on July 29.

Here is the direct link to apply online for OTET 2019

OTET 2019 will be conducted in two phases— paper 1 and paper 2. Candidates can appear for only one of the paper. Those who qualify will be eligible to teach in state-based schools. It will be conducted in two-and-a-half hours. The exam will be in multiple-choice question (MCQ). Each question will be for one mark and there is no negative marking.

How to apply for Odisha OTET 2019

Visit the official BSE Odisha website - bseodisha.nic.in On the homepage click on the online application link for OTET 2019 from the latest new section A new page will appear will direct link to online application Alternatively, here is the direct link to apply for OTET 2019 New candidates will have to register first, then login with newly generated credentials Fill up the application, submit the form, make the exam fee payment and lastly take a print-out of the application for future reference

The online application link will be available 24*7 and the date for downloading the admit card, examination date will be notified in the due course, states the official notification. The notification PDF can be accessed from this link here.