IRCTC Goa tour package: Tour dates, itinerary, costs and more details
IRCTC is offering a two nights, three days tour package to Goa from 9th September, 2019 to 11th September, 2019 starting from Jaipur.
Lying on the western coast of India, Goa is one of the smallest India states known for its beaches, food and Portuguese heritage. Panjim, the capital city located in the centre is well-connected with an international airport and roads and trains run from North to South part of Goa. It is a colourful blend of Indian and Portuguese cultures, sweetened with sun, sea, sand, seafood, susegad and spirituality.
IRCTC is offering a two nights, three days tour package to Goa from 9th September, 2019 to 11th September, 2019 starting from Jaipur. The tour includes sightseeing around South Goa to Miramar Beach, Old Goa Church, Mangeshi Temple, boat cruise on river Mandovi, sightseeing in North Goa which includes Fort Aguada, Candolim Beach, Bagha Beach, Anjuna Beach, Dona Paula & the queen of beaches Calangute Beach.
Package details:
|Package name
|Jaipur to Goa
|Destination covered
|Goa
|Date of journey
|9th September, 2019
|Hotel
|Paradise Village Beach Resort or an equivalent hotel
Flight details:
|Flight details
|Sector
|Departure time
|Arrival time
|Duration
|Flights
|Operator
|Layover
|From Jaipur on 9th Sep, 2019
|Jaipur to Mumbai
|09:15
|11:15
|2 hours
|6E965
|Indigo
|2 hours 35 mins
|Mumbai to Goa
|13:50
|15:15
|1 hour 25 mins
|6E711
|Indigo
|From Panjim on 11th Sep, 2019
|Goa to Surat
|18:05
|19:50
|1 hour 45 mins
|SG2790
|SpiceJet
|20 mins
|Surat to Jaipur
|20:10
|21:50
|1 hour 40 mins
|SG2790
|SpiceJet
|Single Occupancy
|Double Occupancy
|Triple Occupancy
|Child with separate bed
|Child without separate bed
|27,010/-
|23,795/-
|23,585/-
|22,125/-
|21,870/-
Tourists shall assemble at Jaipur airport to board the 9.15 am flight to Goa on 9th September, 2019. From the Dabolim airport in Goa, all tourists will be taken for checking in at the hotel. On day 2, a trip to South Goa is scheduled which includes a visit to Miramar Beach, Old Goa Church and Mangeshi Temple. Tourists can enjoy a boat cruise on river Mandovi. On day 3, sightseeing of North Goa is scheduled. This includes a visit to Fort Aguada, Candolim Beach, Bagha Beach, Anjuna Beach, Dona Paula & the queen of beaches Calangute Beach. All tourists will proceed to Dabolim airport for the return journey in the evening.
Here’s the direct link to the IRCTC tour package to Goa for more details.