Lying on the western coast of India, Goa is one of the smallest India states known for its beaches, food and Portuguese heritage. Panjim, the capital city located in the centre is well-connected with an international airport and roads and trains run from North to South part of Goa. It is a colourful blend of Indian and Portuguese cultures, sweetened with sun, sea, sand, seafood, susegad and spirituality.

IRCTC is offering a two nights, three days tour package to Goa from 9th September, 2019 to 11th September, 2019 starting from Jaipur. The tour includes sightseeing around South Goa to Miramar Beach, Old Goa Church, Mangeshi Temple, boat cruise on river Mandovi, sightseeing in North Goa which includes Fort Aguada, Candolim Beach, Bagha Beach, Anjuna Beach, Dona Paula & the queen of beaches Calangute Beach.

Package details: Package name Jaipur to Goa Destination covered Goa Date of journey 9th September, 2019 Hotel Paradise Village Beach Resort or an equivalent hotel

Flight details: Flight details Sector Departure time Arrival time Duration Flights Operator Layover From Jaipur on 9th Sep, 2019 Jaipur to Mumbai 09:15 11:15 2 hours 6E965 Indigo 2 hours 35 mins Mumbai to Goa 13:50 15:15 1 hour 25 mins 6E711 Indigo From Panjim on 11th Sep, 2019 Goa to Surat 18:05 19:50 1 hour 45 mins SG2790 SpiceJet 20 mins Surat to Jaipur 20:10 21:50 1 hour 40 mins SG2790 SpiceJet

Single Occupancy Double Occupancy Triple Occupancy Child with separate bed Child without separate bed 27,010/- 23,795/- 23,585/- 22,125/- 21,870/-

Tourists shall assemble at Jaipur airport to board the 9.15 am flight to Goa on 9th September, 2019. From the Dabolim airport in Goa, all tourists will be taken for checking in at the hotel. On day 2, a trip to South Goa is scheduled which includes a visit to Miramar Beach, Old Goa Church and Mangeshi Temple. Tourists can enjoy a boat cruise on river Mandovi. On day 3, sightseeing of North Goa is scheduled. This includes a visit to Fort Aguada, Candolim Beach, Bagha Beach, Anjuna Beach, Dona Paula & the queen of beaches Calangute Beach. All tourists will proceed to Dabolim airport for the return journey in the evening.

Here’s the direct link to the IRCTC tour package to Goa for more details.