Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF has released the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on July 30th for the recruitment of 2018 GD Constable under Staff Selection Commission. All the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam can download the admit card from the official CRPF website, gdconst.crpfexam.in.

The details of the exam venue and exam dates will be mentioned in the admit card and candidates are suggested to go through the admit card carefully to get acquainted with the details. The SSC had conducted the written examination for the recruitment from February 11th to March 11th, 2018 and the result for the same was declared on June 21st.

Candidates can download the CRPF GD Constable PET exam admit card from this direct link.

The notification for the SSC GD Constable recruitment drive was released in July 2018 and the application process stared in the month of August 2018. The initial total number of vacancy was 54,953, which was later revised to 58,373 of which 50,666 are for males and 8,307 are for females, and the vacancies are for various departments which includes CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, CRPF.

How to download CRFP SSC GD Constable PET admit card: