The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the recruitment notification for the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) today on August 1. However, it must be added here that there this is based on a report by Times of India and no official confirmation from SSC on the official website - ssc.nic.in. The recruitment notification for combined JHT and Hindi Pradhyapak posts.

The report by TOI states that the recruitment notification is expected today based on the annual examinations calendar released by SSC. Once the notification is released, interested individuals will have the opportunity to apply for the recruitment drive from this month.

The recruitment for SSC JHT will be conducted through a two Tiers of examination starting with a computer-based test. The last date to submit online application will be August 28. Computer Based Examination (CBE) for the recruitment of Combined Junior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak exam will be held on November November 26th.

The notification will be available on the official SSC website and candidates can access the same from there. Alternatively, candidates will be able to view the notification for SSC JHT 2019 from our websites Announcements section.