Rajasthan Energy Department has released the result for Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited recruitment exam on its official website - energy.rajasthan.gov.in. The result is for the position of Helper 2 at the JVVNL and candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result directly using the registration number and date of birth details.

JNVVNL helper recruitment was announced last year and now on August 1st, 2019 the results have been declared. Candidates who clear the exam will be posted at any one of the 12 districts under the JNVVNL jurisdiction.

Here is the direct link to check JNVVL Helper 2 recruitment result 2019

Popularly referred as Jaipur Discom, it is engaged in distribution and supply of electricity in 12 districts of the state, namely Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, Sawaimadhopur, Tonk and Karauli. (except Kota & Bharatpur City) has released the JVVNL Helper results for the recruitment announced last year.

How to check JNVVL Helper result