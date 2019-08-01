BJP Expels Kuldeep Sengar, Accused Of Raping Teen, Threatening Family
Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a jailed four-time lawmaker accused of raping the Unnao teen survivor, threatening her family and attempt to murder, has been expelled by the BJP amid waves of public outrage.
The BJP’s move, described by critics as a year in coming, comes days after the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically wounded and two of her relatives were killed in a car crash on Sunday involving a speeding truck that had its number plate painted black.
The girl is still critical and on the ventilator, a hospital said today in its latest update.
Consumers using up to 200 units electricity need not pay bills: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that people consuming up to 200 units of electricity do not have to pay electricity bills.
“In Delhi, people who consume up to 200 units (of electricity), do not have to pay their electricity bills. Their electricity bills (will be) waived,” Mr. Kejriwal said addressing a press conference. “But if you use 201 units then you will have to pay the full bill.”
The Chief Minister said that about 35% of the total consumers use less than 200 units during summer and the during winter it increases to 70%.
Parliament Session May be Extended Till August 9 as Govt Introduces Record Number of Bills
The current session of the Parliament may be extended by two days if the business of the government is not disposed of till August 7, when both Houses are slated to be adjourned sine die.
At the BJP’s parliamentary meeting on Tuesday, a senior minister indicated the government’s intent to ensure the passage of key legislation listed in the current session itself even if the House has to be called for “a few more days”.
Apart from the general budget, the government also sought to get legislative clearance for statutes that were long-pending for the want of a majority in the Rajya Sabha. This includes a bill to criminalise instant triple talaaq, which was passed by the Upper House on Tuesday.
“Gratified By Cooperation From Great Friend India”: US Sanctions Iran
The United States is “highly gratified by co-operation from a great friend and partner like India” on the Iranian oil sanctions, the White House said on Wednesday as the Trump administration slapped sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, ramping up its tension with Tehran.
“We have been highly gratified by cooperation from a great friend and partner like India, and even less well-aligned countries such as China, in making the rather obvious choice that the United States would be the business partner of choice, not Iran,” a senior official told reporters during a conference call after the Trump administration slapped sanctions against the Iranian foreign minister.
S Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Ties With New Zealand, Thai Counterparts
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met with his Thai and New Zealand counterparts separately in Bangkok and discussed a host of key issues, including Indo-Pacific and maritime partnership.
Mr Jaishankar is in the Thailand capital to attend a number of conferences, including the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum and the 10th Mekong Ganga Cooperation Ministerial Meeting.