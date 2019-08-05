SAMS Odisha is expected to release the Plus 3 Degree College admission second merit list today, August 5th, after 5.00 pm. Students who have applied to participate in the centralised admission process in the state of Odisha can check the official website, samsodisha.gov.in, to check the merit list after 5.00 pm.

After the merit list is released, the admission process based on merit list will begin. Students who have found a place in the merit list can start remitting the admission fees by logging in with their credentials and the last day to complete the step is August 8th (5.00 pm).

After that from August 6th, online admission update of students selected in Second Selection list will begin and go on until August 10th (5.00 pm) along with update of Annexure-7 online by students taken admission in Second Selection until August 11th (5.00 pm).

The centralised process is for students seeking admissions to graduate courses offered by 1,047 colleges and institutions in the state for which around 2.15 lakh students have applied for.

How to check SAMS Odisha 2019 Degree College second merit list: