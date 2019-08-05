IRCTC Shirdi Jyotirlinga Yatra special tourist train: Booking details
The 10 nights, 11 days journey will cover destinations like Ujjain, Dwarika, Somnath, Shirdi, Sani Signapur and Triambakeshwar and begins on 11th Sep, 2019.
IRCTC is offering ‘Aastha Circuit Special Tourist Train’, one of the most affordable all inclusive tour packages, covering all the important tourist places in the country. The 10 nights, 11 days journey will cover destinations like Ujjain, Dwarika, Somnath, Shirdi, Sani Signapur and Triambakeshwar and begins on 11th September, 2019 from Jaynagar railway station.
Here is the direct link to book the Shirdi Jyotirlinga Yatra.
The Shirdi Jyotirlinga Yatra (package code: EZBD37) costs INR 10,391 per passenger and includes accommodation, sleeper class tickets and on-board meals. The itinerary for the journey is as follows:
Destination covered: Ujjain - Dwarika - Somnath - Shirdi - Sani Signapur - Triambakeshwar
Boarding points/De-boarding points: Jaynagar - Madhubani - Darbhanga - Samstipur - Muzaffarpur - Hajipur - Patliputra - Dindayal Upadhyay Jn.
Itinerary Dated: 11 September 2019 to 21 September 2019
Here is the train schedule:
|Date
|Station
|Arrival
|Departure
|11 Sep 2019
|Jaynagar
|-
|Morning
|11 Sep 2019
|Madhubani
|Afternoon
|Afternoon
|11 Sep 2019
|Darbhanga
|Afternoon
|Afternoon
|11 Sep 2019
|Samastipur
|Afternoon
|Afternoon
|11 Sep 2019
|Muzaffarpur
|Afternoon
|Afternoon
|11 Sep 2019
|Hajipur
|Evening
|Evening
|11 Sep 2019
|Patliputra
|Night
|Night
|12 Sep 2019
|DDU
|Early morning
|Early morning
On 13th September, the train arrives in Ujjain early morning. After checking-in to a dharamshala for rest, the tour will proceed for darshan at Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga and then stay the night in Ujjain. The next morning tourists shall visit the Mahakaleshwar temple and then depart for Dwarka, the next destination. In the morning of 15th September, a visit to Nageshwar Jyotirlinga in Dwarka is scheduled. After darshan, passengers will leave for Dwarka station to board the train for the next destination to Somnath/Veraval. On 16th September, the tour arrives at Somnath/Verval station and a darshan of Somnath Jyotirlinga is scheduled for the same day. After darshan, the tour starts journey towards Shridi (MMR/SNSI), which lasts a full day. On 18th September, passengers will arrive at Nasik road and move to a dharamshala. A darshan of Shirdi Sai Baba and Sani Signapur Mandir is scheduled for the day. The next day tourists shall visit the Trimbkeshwar Jyotirlinga and then board the train for return journey.
Passengers can de-board at the following stations:
|Date
|Station
|Arrival
|Departure
|20 Sep 2019
|DDU
|Night
|Night
|20 Sep 2019
|Patliputra
|Early morning
|Early morning
|20 Sep 2019
|Hajipur
|Morning
|Morning
|20 Sep 2019
|Muzaffarpur
|Morning
|Morning
|21 Sep 2019
|Samastipur
|Morning
|Morning
|21 Sep 2019
|Darbhanga
|Morning
|Morning
|21 Sep 2019
|Madhubani
|Afternoon
|Afternoon
|21 Sep 2019
|Jaynagar
|Afternoon
|-
The package includes costs of 2nd class sleeper tickets, non-AC hall accommodation for night stay throughout the journey, road transportation via non-AC vehicle, pure vegetarian food (breakfast, lunch and dinner), three bottles of packaged water per day, tour escorts and security arrangement.
The tour package does not include laundry bills, medicines, entrance fees for monuments and temples. Passengers can upgrade the accommodation to any category of hotels at destination by own. It is mandatory for all passengers to submit medical fitness certificate from certified doctor to travel in the package.
Cancellation policy:
|No. of days before commencement of trip*
|Total Deductions
|Up to 15 days (excluding departure date)
|Rs. 100/- per passenger
|Up to 8-14 days (excluding departure date)
|25% of the package cost
|Up to 4-7 days (excluding departure date)
|50% of the package cost
|Less than 4 days
|100% of the package cost
For assistance, contact:
|Zone
|Address
|Patna
|IRCTC, Regional Office,Biscomaun Towers, 4th Floor,West Gandhi Maidan, Patna - 800001, Bihar Contact Number:- 0612-2205801, , 9771440056, 9771440052, 9771440013E-mail id:- tourismpatna@irctc.com
| Gaya
| TOURISM INFORMATION AND FACILITATION CENTRES
Near Platform No.1, Gaya Junction, Pin – 823001, Gaya (Bihar),Contact Number - 9771440025Email-Id : gautam4985@irctc.com, tourismpatna@irctc.com
|East Zone, Kolkata office
|Old Koilaghat Building, Ground Floor, 3, Koilaghat Street, Kolkata 700001Tel.No. 9771440016, 033-22439045, 22133207 Fax No. 033-22439046Email Id: ggmkolkatta@irctc.com
|Guwahati
| IRCTC Regional Office4D Mandovi Apartments, GNB Road, AmbariGuwahati- 781001, AssamContact Number :-0361 – 2737123, Fax: 0631 – 2737122Mobile no: 9957644166, 9957644161Email: biswajitdas@irctc.com, lkhobung5856@irctc.com, tourroghy@irctc.com