SSC 2019 Phase VII Selection Post notification released; apply before Aug 31st at ssc.nic.in
The Computer-Based Examination for the recruitment drive will be conducted from October 14th to October 18th, 2019.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC), as informed earlier, has issued the official notification for the recruitment under the 2019 Phase VII Selection Posts today, August 6th.
Candidates can access the detailed notification at the official website, ssc.nic.in, and also conduct the application process there. The last day to apply for the examination is August 31st, 2019.
Apart from the application last day, the candidates need to online fee payment before 5.00 pm of September 2nd, 2019; whereas to pay offline, challan needs to be generated by September 2nd (5.00) and payment needs to be made by September 4th, 2019.
Candidates can access the detailed notification for the SSC Phase VII Selection Posts in this direct link.
The vacancies are basically categorized into three groups; first for which matriculation qualification is required; second where the candidate must have completed the 12th or equivalent exam, and third where candidates must have attained a graduation from any stream.
The computer-based exam under the recruitment drive is scheduled to be conducted from October 14th to October 18th, 2019. The syllabus and exam pattern for each category can be accessed in the official notification.
The vacancies for which the recruitment drive is being conducted is spread across 236 departments in various regions. Each position requires different qualification and eligibility and in some cases work experience, too. The candidates are advised to go through the notification to discern the suitable position for which they can apply.
How to apply for SSC 2019 recruitment for Phase VII Selection Posts:
- Visit the SSC official website.
- For candidates who do not have a log-in ID, they need to register first by clicking on this link.
- Once registered, candidates need to click at the ‘Apply’ button on the home page and click on ‘Others’ tab.
- Then click on the ‘Apply’ link against the relevant advertisement.
- The application process needs to fufilled and submitted.
- Candidates can take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.