Staff Selection Commission (SSC), as informed earlier, has issued the official notification for the recruitment under the 2019 Phase VII Selection Posts today, August 6th.

Candidates can access the detailed notification at the official website, ssc.nic.in, and also conduct the application process there. The last day to apply for the examination is August 31st, 2019.

Apart from the application last day, the candidates need to online fee payment before 5.00 pm of September 2nd, 2019; whereas to pay offline, challan needs to be generated by September 2nd (5.00) and payment needs to be made by September 4th, 2019.

Candidates can access the detailed notification for the SSC Phase VII Selection Posts in this direct link.

The vacancies are basically categorized into three groups; first for which matriculation qualification is required; second where the candidate must have completed the 12th or equivalent exam, and third where candidates must have attained a graduation from any stream.

The computer-based exam under the recruitment drive is scheduled to be conducted from October 14th to October 18th, 2019. The syllabus and exam pattern for each category can be accessed in the official notification.

The vacancies for which the recruitment drive is being conducted is spread across 236 departments in various regions. Each position requires different qualification and eligibility and in some cases work experience, too. The candidates are advised to go through the notification to discern the suitable position for which they can apply.

How to apply for SSC 2019 recruitment for Phase VII Selection Posts: