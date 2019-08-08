IRCTC is offering a one night and two day air tour package to Shirdi. Tourists will depart from Delhi as per the itinerary and meals as well as accommodation charges will be included in the tour package.

Shirdi Sai temple is a religious shrine built over the Samadhi of Shri Sai Baba. It was established in 19th century. It is believed that Saibaba arrived in Shirdi, Maharashtra at the age of 16 years and remained there till his death. An Indian spiritual guru and a fakir, Saibaba in Shirdi was regarded with great reverence by both Hindu and Muslim followers. Sri Shirdi Sai philosophy ingrained ‘Shraddha’ meaning faith and ‘Saburi’ meaning compassion. According to Sai, Shraddha and Saburi were the supreme attributes to reach the state of godliness.

The cost of the Delhi-Shirdi flight package is as follows:

(For infants below 2 years of age, the airfare will be deposited directly by the tourist at the airport.)

Class Occupancy Cost (per person) Deluxe Single Rs. 16620/- Double Rs. 14950/- Triple Rs. 14670/- Child (2-11 years) without separate bed Rs. 13030/-

Child (2-11 years) with separate bed Rs. 13320/-

The Delhi-Shirdi flight tour will operate on the following dates: 11 August 2019, 24 August 2019, 07 September 2019, 21 September 19, 12 October 19, 19 October 19, 02 November 19, 16 November 19 and 07 December 19.

The flight details for the tour departing on 21 September 19, 12 October 19 and 19 October 19 are as follows:

Flight From - To Departure Time Arrival Time SG-471 Delhi – Shirdi 08:45 hours 10:25 hours SG-942 Shirdi - Delhi 15:05 hours 16:45 hours

The flight details for the tour departing on 11 August 2019, 24 August 2019, 02 November 2019, 16 November 2019 and 07 December 2019 are as follows:

Flight From - To Departure Time Arrival Time SG-946 Delhi – Shirdi 12:45 hours 14:35 hours SG-942 Shirdi -- Delhi 15:05 hours 16:45 hours

According to the itinerary, tourists will leave from Delhi and land at Shirdi airport, where a pick-up will be scheduled to take tourists to the hotel accommodation. In the evening, tourists shall visit the shrine and participate in various programmes organised in the temple. Overnight stay and dinner at the hotel will be included in the package. On day 2, post breakfast, the tour will leave from Shirdi at 08:00 hours to Shani Shignapur. After darshan, the tour will leave for Shirdi. Lunch will be provided at the hotel after which the tourists will be dropped at Shirdi airport to board the Delhi flight.

The tour package includes cost of air tickets, AC accommodation, pick-up and drop services in Shirdi, fixed buffet meals, and sightseeing as per the itinerary. The package cost does not include pick-up and drop services at Delhi airport, entry tickets for temple, portage at hotels, tips, mineral water, telephone charges, laundry and all items of personal nature, still/video camera fees and entrance fees for monuments.

For more information, contact: