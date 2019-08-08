Andhra Pradesh Grama Volunteer recruitment selection list has been released at the official website. A total number of 75,132 candidates have made it to the final selection at the time of publishing of the report on the website. Candidates can check their status of application by logging in with their user name at the official website, gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in.

As of now, the website has detailed breakdown of list of selected candidates from each of the district. It cannot be confirmed as of now if this is the final selection list or more selection list can be expected in the future. AP government had announced recruitment of over 1.75 lakh volunteers who will help boost the delivery of government schemes to the intended beneficiary.

AP Grama Volunteer applicants can access the result in this direct link.

A total number of 9.62 lakh candidates have applied for the Gram Volunteer position of which 9.26 lakh applications have been approved and which 6.60 lakh candidates attended the orientation process. Each Gram volunteer will have 50 householders under them and 50% of the seats are reserved for women candidates.

How to check the AP Grama Volunteer result: