Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the screening test result for the 2019 recruitment of Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer on August 8th, 2019. The candidates can access the result of the examination at the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The Commission conducted the screening test for the recruitment of 2019 Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer on June 16th, 2019. The recruitment is being conducted for 17 Forest Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Sub-Service vacancies and 9 Assistant Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Sub-Service vacancies.

The candidates can access the APPSC 2019 Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Office test result in this direct link.

The Forest Beat Officer & Assistant Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Sub Service recruitment notification was released in February 2019 and the application process was conducted from March 5th to March 27th.

How to access APPSC Beat Officer screening test results