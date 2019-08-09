Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) declared multiple examination result on August 8th, 2019. The result for 2018 COPA exam, 2018 Electrician exam, 2018 Welder exam, 2018 Fitter exam, and 2018 Economic Investigator examination are available at the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Apart from the result, the cut-off marks and final answer keys for all the above-mentioned examinations have been released which can also be accessed on the official website.

Candidates can access the result and cut-off marks these examinations in these direct links:

The notification for all the recruitment drive were released in the year 2018; however, the examination were conducted in the 2019 and now the result have been released now. Candidates can check the notification on the result page to know further details about the next step they need to take.

How to check RSMSSB result and final answer keys: